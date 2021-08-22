Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head-To-Head Survey

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.59 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.23 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.17) -98.12

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 163.64%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.67%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.00% -2.82%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

