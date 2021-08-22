Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 562.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 67,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,881. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59.

