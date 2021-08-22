Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $85.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.38 million to $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 201,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

