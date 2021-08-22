Golem Trading Up 6.1% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Golem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $459.65 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.