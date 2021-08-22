Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Capitalization Hits $602,143.50

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $602,143.50 and approximately $97.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 267,496,970 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

