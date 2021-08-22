Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Goosehead Insurance worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.79. 126,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,293. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.97, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,668 shares of company stock valued at $52,409,707. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.