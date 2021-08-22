Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Hits $530,675.34

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $530,675.34 and approximately $449,128.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars.

