Governor DAO Price Up 11.8% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $175,579.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,771 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

