Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00377502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 109.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

