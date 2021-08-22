Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Greenlane news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock valued at $360,832. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.