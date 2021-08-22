Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $12.51 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $223,600.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

