Grin Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $3.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.48 or 0.06668860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.94 or 0.01371401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00376954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00136504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00624742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00335201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00326178 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,761,040 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

