Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) One Day Volume Hits $2,267.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $540,405.28 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,001,848,052,952 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

