Guider (GDR) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Guider has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $6,496.97 and $139.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00810127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00047803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.