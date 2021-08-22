Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $6,266.15 and $114.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

