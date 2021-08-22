GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $51.07 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $51.07 million and $8.07 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,506,038 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.