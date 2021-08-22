Hacken Token Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Hacken Token has a market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $596,903.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,080,175 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

