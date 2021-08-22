HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.