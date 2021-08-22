HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. 1,073,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,858. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

