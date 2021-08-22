Head-To-Head Analysis: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Unicharm has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unicharm and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.35% 9.59% 6.10% Arkema 12.82% 12.00% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.82 billion 4.04 $492.02 million $0.16 55.44 Arkema $9.01 billion 1.05 $379.24 million $5.83 21.17

Unicharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Unicharm pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unicharm and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 1 0 1 0 2.00 Arkema 1 6 5 0 2.33

Arkema has a consensus target price of $126.72, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Unicharm.

Summary

Arkema beats Unicharm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

