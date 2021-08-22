Head to Head Comparison: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) versus Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Callitas Health and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Volatility and Risk

Callitas Health has a beta of -3.93, meaning that its stock price is 493% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Callitas Health on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

