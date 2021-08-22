Head to Head Review: Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) & Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12%

62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Doma and Investors Title, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Investors Title $236.41 million 1.44 $39.42 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

