Head-To-Head Review: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -28.07% -2.11% -0.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 5.56 -$306.07 million $0.52 8.17

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LSL Property Services and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.59%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats LSL Property Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

