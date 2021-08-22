HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share.

HHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,921. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.