HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.18 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report sales of $185.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.48 million to $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

