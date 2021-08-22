Hegic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.43 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $102.53 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

