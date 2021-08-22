HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $132.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.19 or 0.99973629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006821 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,118,819 coins and its circulating supply is 262,983,668 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

