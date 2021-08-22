Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $111,000.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

