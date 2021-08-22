Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $282.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

