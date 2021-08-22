Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $28.56 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

