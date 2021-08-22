Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

