Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.06. 3,806,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

