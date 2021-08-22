Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

