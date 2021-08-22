Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON HOC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145.40 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,889. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.59. The company has a market capitalization of £747.18 million and a P/E ratio of 69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

