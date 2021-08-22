Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Tops $52.65 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $52.65 million and $1.27 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,881,010,164 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

