Homeros (HMR) Hits Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Homeros has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

