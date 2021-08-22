HOMIHELP Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

