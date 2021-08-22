Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
