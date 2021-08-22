Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.