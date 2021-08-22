Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HKXCY has been the topic of several other research reports. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $61.15. 61,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,272. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

