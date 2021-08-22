HOQU Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $613,001.69 and approximately $1.59 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00808126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

