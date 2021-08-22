Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 50.3% Higher This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $802,286.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

