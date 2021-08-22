Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $797,601.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

