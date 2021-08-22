Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HRL opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

