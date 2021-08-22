Hosking Partners LLP Has $243.62 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $243,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.