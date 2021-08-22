Hosking Partners LLP Has $47.40 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 115,137 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $47,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.06. 860,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

