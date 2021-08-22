HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.04.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

