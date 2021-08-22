Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $202.36 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hubbell by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hubbell by 113,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

