Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $413.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.35. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

