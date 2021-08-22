Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:HUM remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday. 633,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.96. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market cap of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

