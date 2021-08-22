Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:HUM remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

